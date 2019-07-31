Parliament sets date to 'look into fitness' of Mkhwebane

The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services will in September discuss the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

This was announced by the committee's chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, in a statement on Wednesday.

The move was initiated by the DA, which wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise at the start of this parliamentary term to request that parliament considers whether or not Mkhwebane is "fit and proper" for the position.

Magwanishe said the committee had received communication from Modise to process the matter. However, he said the committee would only do so after the parliament recess, scheduled to end on September 3.