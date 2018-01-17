"Eskom's counsel informed us in October 2017 that Eskom executives had acted unlawfully by failing to secure the appropriate approvals for the turnaround programme contract (with McKinsey). We have no interest in being party to a contract entered into unlawfully by Eskom‚ and have written to them five times asking them to initiate the necessary proceedings before the court. Even if Eskom chooses not to act to set aside the contract‚ we remain committed to returning the fees McKinsey earned in connection with the turnaround programme to South Africa‚" Dordel said.

"No new information has emerged from the public reports that changes our understanding of the facts. When this issue first arose‚ we launched a comprehensive investigation. We stand by our statement of 17 October 2017‚ in which we categorically rejected the notion that our firm was involved in any acts of bribery or corruption related to our work at Eskom and our interaction with Regiments or Trillian."

McKinsey said its investigation had concluded that the firm had never served the Gupta family nor any companies publicly linked to the Gupta family; had never made payments directly or indirectly to secure contracts‚ nor had it aided others in doing so; did not introduce Trillian to Eskom nor vice versa; had not made payments to Trillian; never had a contract with Trillian‚ although it worked alongside them for a few months at Eskom; had not authorised Eskom to pay Trillian as alleged as the conditions set out in a letter to Eskom had not been met.

Dordel emphasised that Trillian failed McKinsey's due diligence and so it terminated discussions with the company about a supplier development partnership in March 2016.

"We believe that Trillian withheld information from us about its connections to a Gupta family associate. We informed Eskom of this decision by letter on March 30‚ having previously flagged our concerns to Eskom about Trillian’s continued failure to disclose its beneficial ownership‚" Dordel said.