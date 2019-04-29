What a flame! Pearl Modiadie’s beach getaway is everything

While most of South Africa was cloudy and windy last week, Pearl Modiadie was one of the lucky few who experienced sunny days and beautiful sunsets on a beach getaway!

Sis was the envy of the nation as she posted breathtaking pictures of the scenery on the beach she’s been calling home for the last couple of days.

Although she hasn’t mentioned the exact location, Pearl is living it up somewhere in Africa.

It didn’t help that she looked like the flame she is in that bikini and her happiness could be felt from the wide smile on all her pictures.

Clearly the presenter, who recently had her debut on Rhythm City, is living her best life and is looking drop-dead-gorgeous while she’s at it!

Check her snaps out below.