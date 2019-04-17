The simple secret behind Beyoncé’s budge-proof Coachella beauty look

Netflix has just released Homecoming, a documentary which provides an in-depth look at Beyoncé's legendary 2018 Coachella performance.

Watching Queen B make history at this music festival, we couldn't help but marvel at her incredible dance moves and spectacular costumes, but we also had to wonder: how on earth did her make-up hold up? Most of us can't even make it through a day at the office without a smudge or two, let alone a marathon stage performance.

We asked Beyoncé’s make-up artist, Sir John, how he ensured the beauty look he created for the star for Coachella would be budge-proof. The secret, he says, is simple: it's all about layering.

"You have to start at a skincare level," says Sir John. If you know you're going to have a long day, he suggests you skip the moisturiser, especially if you have oily skin.

If you go "dry" your foundation will have something to hold on to, he explains. "Even if you use the best moisturiser in the world, it's going to oxidise and slightly lift your foundation."

TIP: Got a severely dry skin and can't live without moisturiser? Use a water-based one.