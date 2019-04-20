Sport

Double joy for South Africa in Two Oceans Marathon

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 20 April 2019 - 15:03
Reigning Comrades Champion Bongumusa Mthembu won the Two Oceans marathon on Saturday, beating the likes of countryman David Gatebe and Kenyan Justin Cheshire.
There was double joy for South Africa in Saturday’s Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town with three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongumusa Mthembu winning the ultra leg of the men’s section and Gerda Steyn claiming honours in women’s section.

The 35-year old Mthembu crossed the finishing line in an impressive time of 3:08:40. He was closely followed by countryman David Gatebe on 03:10:30.

Justin Cheshire of Kennya (03:11:23)‚ Sintayehu Yinesu of Ethiopia (03:12:34) and Mabuthile Lepopo (of Lesotho (03:16:04) completed the top five.

In the women’s section‚ Steyn was the first to the finishing line in a time of 03:31:29‚ followed by Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho 03:38:23.

Irvette van Zyl of SA (03:41:32)‚ Dominika Stelmach of Poland (03:50:12) and Jenna Challenor of SA (03:51:56) completed the top five.

In the 21.1 km half-marathon‚ Elroy Galant of South Africa finished first in the men’s race in a time of 01:03:20‚ while Helaila Johannes of Namibia won the women's race in 01:10:30.

Men’s Marathon Results: 1. Bongmusa Mthembu ( RSA) 03:08:40‚ 2. David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30‚ 3. Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23‚ 4. Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34‚ 5. Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04

Women’s Marathon Results: 1. Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29‚ 2. Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23‚ 3. Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32‚ 4. Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12‚ 5. Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56 

