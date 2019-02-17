Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana mum about her next move
Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana is said to be holding-out for a European switch amid growing Chinese interest.
Kgatlana, 22, is clubless after parting ways with her US-based club Houston Dash, alongside compatriot Linda Motlhalo earlier this month.
While a source close to her confirmed the Chinese interest and that she'd prefer to ply her trade in Europe instead, Kgatlana remains tight-lipped about her next move.
"There's nothing to say. If there was something, I would have already told you or any other journalist," said Kgatlana.
"Yes, there are a few teams in China that want to sign her. But I think she is waiting for offers from Europe. Thembi is someone who doesn't rush things. She'll take her time to decide," said a source close Kgatlana.
While she refused to divulge the names of interested clubs in the Chinese Women's Super League, the mole said it's likely that Kgatlana and Motlhalo would join the same team.
"Linda and Thembi are friends on and off the field of play. It's possible they will end up playing together again like it happened at Houston Dash. They are wanted by two top clubs there [in China], but I can't reveal the names [of those teams] because that can spoil everything."
Kgatlana is the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year after her exploits in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana late last year inspired Banyana to qualify for their first ever Fifa World Cup.
SA also finished runners-up to Nigeria in the final of the tournament. Kgatlana was voted player of the tournament.