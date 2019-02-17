Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana mum about her next move

Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana is said to be holding-out for a European switch amid growing Chinese interest.

Kgatlana, 22, is clubless after parting ways with her US-based club Houston Dash, alongside compatriot Linda Motlhalo earlier this month.

While a source close to her confirmed the Chinese interest and that she'd prefer to ply her trade in Europe instead, Kgatlana remains tight-lipped about her next move.

"There's nothing to say. If there was something, I would have already told you or any other journalist," said Kgatlana.

"Yes, there are a few teams in China that want to sign her. But I think she is waiting for offers from Europe. Thembi is someone who doesn't rush things. She'll take her time to decide," said a source close Kgatlana.