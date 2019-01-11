Banyana’s Banyana’s new superstar Thembi Kgatlana’s mother‚ Constance‚ admits when her daughter started playing football she was a little mystified as to why.

Now‚ after 22-year-old Kgatlana top-scored at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ghana for runners-up Banyana last year‚ and won Women’s Player of the Year at the Caf Awards in Senegal this week‚ Constance Kgatlana can only say: “I’m very proud of my daughter. I feel great.”

Kgatlana‚ who also won Goal of the Year‚ competing against men and women players‚ was greeted by her beaming mom – sporting a shirt from Houston Dash‚ her daughter’s club in the USA – returning from OR Tambo International Airport.

“She was seven years old when she started playing soccer. I felt so bad when she started playing football‚” Constance Kgatlana laughed.

“I was asking her‚ ‘Why football? Why not netball?’ But she said to me‚ ‘Mama‚ this one is going to be my talent’.