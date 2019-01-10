Thembi Kgatlana got a message from Ivory Coast and Chelsea striking legend Didier Drogba to "keep on going" when he presented the Banyana Banyana star with the Goal of the Year prize at the Caf Awards‚ she said arriving back in South Africa.

Kgatlana (22)‚ who also won 2018 Women's Player the Year‚ arrived back to a small but enthusiastic reception at OR Tambo International Airport just after noon on Thursday.

Her nomination for Goal of the Year saw her super strike against Nigeria at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Afcon) up against those of men and women's players.

"I think that's the best I could ever think or want to achieve. I never thought one day Drogba would give me the award for the best goal‚" Kgatlana‚ the top scorer for losing finalists Banyana at the Afcon in Ghana last year‚ said.