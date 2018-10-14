Get rid of me, I'm a problem - Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on the incident at their league game against AmaZulu after refusing to comment on it.

The 54-year-old tactician says there was no assault, however, he has landed in hot water for allegedly assaulting a security guard after the match.

A case of common assault has since been opened against him after an incident at the end of his club's 3-3 draw with AmaZulu in uMlazi last month.

"My supporter comes [onto the field] and wants to give me a gift and somebody bumps [stops] him, and I lose the plot. I get called by the DC [disciplinary committee] - 'assault'. Against Barcelona [in a friendly in May] the guy came in and I hugged him and ushered him out.

"So that's what happened in Durban, not assault."

Not only is he under investigation by the police, but Mosimane admits that after the incident the PSL sent him a letter instituting disciplinary charges.

"I received a letter within five days. But there were people burning the stadium, how long did it [the investigation] take? Me, five days," he added.