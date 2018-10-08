Lara back in SA for unfinished business

Ulises Lara left fight fans grossly disappointed and actually worried in the manner in which the Mexican knocked out local boy Nhlanhla "24" Ngamntwini at the ICC Hall in East London in July.

A wicked left hook dropped Ngamntwini as if a rug had been pulled from under his feet. He banged his head on the canvas as he went down. The arena went quiet, you could hear a needle drop.

Paramedics worked on him before he eventually got up - much to the relief of the fans.

Lara, who won the WBA intercontinental junior bantamweight belt on the night, is back in SA and will face Thembelani Nxoshe for the vacant WBC International belt at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday.