Lara back in SA for unfinished business
Ulises Lara left fight fans grossly disappointed and actually worried in the manner in which the Mexican knocked out local boy Nhlanhla "24" Ngamntwini at the ICC Hall in East London in July.
A wicked left hook dropped Ngamntwini as if a rug had been pulled from under his feet. He banged his head on the canvas as he went down. The arena went quiet, you could hear a needle drop.
Paramedics worked on him before he eventually got up - much to the relief of the fans.
Lara, who won the WBA intercontinental junior bantamweight belt on the night, is back in SA and will face Thembelani Nxoshe for the vacant WBC International belt at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday.
The 12-rounder will headline the bill of Xaba Promotions boss promoter Ayanda Matiti who will organise it jointly with SuperSport and Kat Leisure Group.
"That man has unfinished business with us here in South Africa. He beat our own Nhlanhla and I doubt that he will do that to Nxoshe," said Matiti. "Lightning cannot strike the same place twice."
Lara is rated No 10 by the WBC in the flyweight class. Interestingly, Nxoshe fought challenger Ngamntwini and retained his SA flyweight belt in a fight that ended in a draw in June. Matiti has featured Sinethemba Kotana, Sibusiso Bandla and Mzwamadoda Mbexesho as well as Sinethemba Bam in the card.
Action will begin at 7.30pm.