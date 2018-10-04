Promoter commits to pay champ R430 000

East London top boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti has made a heartfelt plea to IBO junior bantamweight champion Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi to patiently wait for the money he owes him.

The purses the boxers signed to be part of his tournament in East London had been paid, said Matiti, noting that they included Buthelezi who headlined the bill on July 27.

"Whatever is remaining is between me and Gideon and that has nothing to do with BSA [Boxing South Africa].

"I am waiting to be paid by Buffalo City municipality," said Matiti.

He had partnered with the municipality for the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations which is yet to release the sponsorship money Matiti had requested.

"Do I owe Gideon? Yes. Am I going to pay Gideon? Yes. I understand Gideon's frustration. I also have my own challenges and I hope people understand me too.

"I am not running away. This thing will be resolved."