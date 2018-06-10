Chiefs' prime target for the hot seat reportedly not available

Kaizer Chiefs could name their new coach in a matter of days, but their reported prime target, Avram Grant, may be going back to English Premier League side Chelsea.

Of Amakhosi's reported targets, the Israeli has been thought for sometime now to be the favourite to occupy the hotseat left vacant following Steve Komphela's resignation on the night of April 21.

Chiefs have been quietly going about their business of appointing the new mentor, but some names have been linked with the top job at the Naturena-based, Joburg club.

But reports in the United Kingdom, appear to rule out Grant for the Chiefs job.

It's been reported that Chelsea are considering Grant as Antonio Conte's replacement with the latter apparently set to leave the London club.

Football manager at Chiefs Bobby Motaung said this week that the list of candidates was going to be cut from six to three this week to have the new man in charge ahead of pre-season for the 2018/19 campaign.