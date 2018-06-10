Chiefs' prime target for the hot seat reportedly not available
Kaizer Chiefs could name their new coach in a matter of days, but their reported prime target, Avram Grant, may be going back to English Premier League side Chelsea.
Of Amakhosi's reported targets, the Israeli has been thought for sometime now to be the favourite to occupy the hotseat left vacant following Steve Komphela's resignation on the night of April 21.
Chiefs have been quietly going about their business of appointing the new mentor, but some names have been linked with the top job at the Naturena-based, Joburg club.
But reports in the United Kingdom, appear to rule out Grant for the Chiefs job.
It's been reported that Chelsea are considering Grant as Antonio Conte's replacement with the latter apparently set to leave the London club.
Football manager at Chiefs Bobby Motaung said this week that the list of candidates was going to be cut from six to three this week to have the new man in charge ahead of pre-season for the 2018/19 campaign.
Grant is coaching NorthEast United in the Indian Super League and is understood to have not ruled out a move to South Africa, but if indeed he returns to Chelsea - he coached them in 2007 - it could mean Chiefs have to look elsewhere.
In case Chiefs fail to secure Grant, they are not short of options. They received at least 20 CVs for the head coach position and have cut it down to three.
The other coaches that are thought to be in line for the job are Nikola Kavazovic, Patrice Carteron, Stuart Baxter and Luc Eymael, while Gavin Hunt has also been mentioned.
Kavazovic, the Serbian at Botswana Premier League side Township Rollers, is thought to be in contention.
With him in charge, Rollers became the first side from Botswana to reach the Caf Champions League group stage, which they are participating in at the moment.
Carteron, the Frenchman, also has great experience in African football. He coached DR Congo outfit TP Mazembe to a Champions League crown and two domestic league titles between 2013 and 2016.
Bafana Bafana coach Baxter, Eymael of Free State Stars and Bidvest Wits mentor Hunt also have proven track records in the Premier Soccer League.