Jali was seen posing with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in a picture which was posted in Sundowns official twitter account @Masandawana on Friday afternoon.

“At last this deal is done‚ it’s been a long process but I’m relieved and I can relax before the season starts!‚” Jali was also quoted in Sundowns twitter account.

Jali is joining Sundowns after leaving Belgian outfit KV Oostende‚ the team he spent just over four years at after leaving Pirates having won a double treble with them.

Mosimane has always been an admirer of Jali and has often told the media that they were in the running for his services‚ even though Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were also after his services.

It would seem Sundowns being the league champions and their consistent participation in the African Champions League‚ the competition they won in 2016‚ attracted the duminitive midfielder from Matatiele.

At Sundowns‚ Jali will be expected to fight for a position with captain Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda.