Kaizer Chiefs could have a new coach by end of week

"We don't want to make comments at the moment, just give us time to go on with the process that we are following.

"We will call you [the media] soon," he said.

The initial idea was to appoint a coach by mid-June, before the start of pre-season.

"We will make our people [the fans] aware and tell them what's happening. We will appoint a new coach before pre-season," Motaung added.

It's not clear at this stage when the team will return to training, but it's expected to be in the next 10 days, with Chiefs set to contest the new Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on July 21.

Avram Grant, the former Chelsea and Ghana national team coach, has emerged as the favourite to replace Steve Komphela.

The Israeli has been in charge of North East United, who campaign in the Indian Super League, but he's thought to be very keen to take on the Chiefs challenge.