Rollers' coach leads race for Chiefs job

Now that ornate coach Zenedine Zidane dropped a bombshell this week by stepping down at Real Madrid, one wonders whether Kaizer Chiefs could be contemplating bringing him down to Amakhosi.

But the big question is, is Zidane willing to drop down the football ladder to coach in Africa? And does Chiefs have the financial muscle to meet his demands? I doubt. Remember, the PSL is touted as one of the richest leagues on the continent. Deception, maybe.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung hinted this week that the list of coaches vying for the hot seat proves they have done their homework on the club's shortcomings and were giving input on where the deficiencies lie with regards to the signing of players.

On the coaching front, the list has been narrowed down to six contenders. Here they are, short-listed by order of preference: Nikola Kavazovic is currently coaching the Township Rollers in Botswana.

He is the outright favourite so far. The Serb's name has been bandied about in the last few weeks as the man qualified to take over the reins from Steve Komphela.

Kavazovic is followed by the Belgian Luc Eymael, the frank-talking coach of Free State Stars, who many have counted out of the race because of his loud mouth. But nothing is certain in football.

Former Orlando Pirates coach, the clubless Brazilian Julio Leal, is reported to be keen to return to the PSL. Leal guided Polokwane City before leaving the country at the end of the 2015-16 season.