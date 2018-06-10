Time will tell if Jali goes up with Downs

Loyalty doesn't pay bills, so it's often said and it seems new Mamelodi Sundowns signing Andile Jali has a good idea of what this adage means.

Orlando Pirates supporters are unhappy because the Bafana Bafana midfielder chose the Brazilians over the Buccaneers.

This because in 2014 when he left Pirates for Belgian side KV Oostende, Jali told a local magazine he will return to Pirates and after his deal with Sundowns, he's been reminded about what he said four years ago; "I will only come back for Pirates".

But Jali is 28 and it's the right age to think about his future in football. He's on a five-year contract with Sundowns and that secures him until he's 33. From there, anything is possible. He'd probably get a short-term deal at that point or he may even be deemed surplus to requirements by Sundowns if he's still at the club.

So as much as Bucs fans are up in arms, you also have to understand that this is a critical phase of Jali's career and any business manager will tell you that it's vital to ensure a player gets a very good deal considering it could be his last long-term contract.