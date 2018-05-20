Teko Modise to name PSL awards nominees

It was argued that Masuluke's goal was out of this world and even more special as it was scored by a shot-stopper, an argument later justified by nomination for Fifa awards.

Masuluke at the end lost out to megastar Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Fifa Puskas Goal of the Year award.

This time around in the PSL, the battle for the best goal looks to be between Orlando Pirates' Zambian striker Justin Shonga and league champions Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana's goals.

Kekana's long-range strike was a great goal that had Orlando Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands flumoxed.

And a solo effort by Shonga saw the Bucs forward shake off the Chippa United defence on the right side of the box to find the net.

September said the nominees come from all the goals that have won the Goal of the Month award from August 2017 to May 2018.

"It will only be the second time since the inception of the Absa Premiership that football supporters and the general public vote for the Goal of the Season," said September.

He said supporters would vote for the best goal and the three goals with the most votes once voting closes will be short-listed and the scorer with the most votes gets rewarded.