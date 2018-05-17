Cassper Nyovest: ‘The Samas are trash’

Hip Hop star Cassper Nyovest has continued on his ongoing tirade against the South African Music Awards (Samas) set to take place in Sun City on 2 June.

Last night at The Capital Moloko hotel, in Sandton, Cassper and Omunye hit-makers Distruction Boyz were honoured for scoring a nomination at the 2018 BET Awards.

While asked during the press conference why he has boycotted local awards, but takes part in international ones, Cassper took an opportunity in a lengthy rant to once again lurch at the Samas by calling them ‘trash’.

“How credible are the Samas? These are the kind of conversations we need to have. Why are some categories voted for by the people? I have so many questions, like when I was nominated for my first Sama, I wasn’t nominated for Record of the Year with Doc Shebeleza, and my question was why they had to cut from 20 people to 10 the year we were nominated?,” he opened.

“These are questions that haven’t been answered. For me it was like I can’t submit at the Samas every year when I don’t understand certain things and you have questions and no one has ever answered us.

“So when I thought about it, for me it was like I don’t really need the Samas. They don’t take me anywhere. They don’t expose me to anybody. They are here in South Africa and people in South Africa know me and love me regardless of whether I win or not.

“In terms of the BET Awards they offer me a bigger market and I’m trying to grow. The Samas is trash though.”

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice-President and Managing Director at Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International, quickly charged back:

“The views expressed by Cassper are that of Cassper Nyovest and not BET.”

The South African artists are nominated for Best International Act Award alongside Nigerian musicians Davido and Tiwa Savage and Congolese star Fally Ipupa. Also included in the category are French performers Booba and Dadju and UK acts J Hus, Stefflon Don and Stormzy

For the first time the Best International Award will be presented on-stage during the live broadcast of the awards taking place on 28 June in Los Angeles.

“The inclusion of the award in the main show signals the influence of international artists globally,” Okosi said.