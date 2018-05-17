The Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards will be heldon Tuesday‚ May 29 at the Sandton Convention Centre‚ the league has announced.

The nominees‚ the PSL said in a press release‚ will be presented on Monday.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards will be held on Tuesday night‚ 29 May 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg‚” the PSL stated.

“The #PSLAwards will reward the big achievers of the 2017/18 season.

“The awards will be live on SuperSport 4 – from 20h00 and will also be broadcasted on SABC 1 from 21h00.

“The League can also confirm that nominees for the 2017/18 #PSLAwards18 will be announced on Monday‚ 21 May 2018 at the PSL headquarters in Parktown at 11h30.”

The favourite for the PSL’s Player of the Season‚ Player’s Player of the Season (voted by fellow players) and Footballer of the Season (across all competitions) is Mamelodi Sundowns forward and joint-PSL top scorer Percy Tau.

Among other candidates are Maritzburg United’s exciting 21-year-old midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ who was crucial in the team reaching an all-time high fourth place; Sundowns’ skilled‚ underrated winger Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates’ consistently destructive Luvuyo Memela.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune‚ Sundowns’ Denis Onyango and Maritzburg’s Richard Ofori appear to be front-runners for goalkeeper of the season.

Downs captain Hlompho Kekana's strike from inside his half against Pirates in November‚ and Khama Billiat's volley after a spectacular run and overhead assist by Tau against Cape Town City in February‚ could be front-runners for Goal of the Season‚ which is voted by the public.