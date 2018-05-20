Honey Bee stings to live up to Prospect of the Year title

One of the most tired sporting cliches is the one about the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.

But that is precisely how many observers at the Sandton Convention Centre labelled the clash between Melissa "Honey Bee" Miller against Thema Zuma when the two boxers met for the vacant South African bantamweight title on Friday night.

Their 10-rounder, the best bout of the evening, formed part of the hyped up Arnold Classic Africa tournament, which did not live up to its midweek build-up exposure.

Miller, from Eldorado Park, proved to be both the irresistible and immovable object in her successful bid to become a champion.

The 32-year-old, pint-sized boxer, who carved her niche by becoming the first woman boxer from that area to win the Prospect of the Year award in 2016, had failed to win a title in her five previous attempts.