Happy Jele cherishes his 200th Bucs game

You could have actually passed 200 sometime back had it not been for that terrible injury?

Eish, that moment was hard for me when I got injured, and I must thank the Mighty God for giving me another chance to play again. I'm grateful for that and after that, I wanted to do more because Orlando Pirates did a lot of things for me. I had a lot of support from the club, my family, friends and manager. I saw that there were a lot of people that care about me. It made me stronger and motivated me to come back.

Your first coach at Pirates was Micho Sredojevic, in his first stint. Has he changed?

He was a good coach and he is still a good coach. I learnt a lot from him, Rulani [Mokwena] and Benson [Mhlongo]. Football changes every day and you have to learn every day. We have a good technical team overall.

What has been your best moment at Pirates?

It's a lot, obviously. Being a part of the club, participating in major CAF tournaments was a dream for me and winning a double treble with the team.

Do you believe you can win the league?

It's not the end and you can't predict the future. We are taking one game as it comes, that's all I can say.

How long do you see yourself playing?

I don't know. I will see with my legs, but I love this game and I'm passionate about it.

Is it disappointing that you only have three Bafana Bafana caps?

All I can say is that it's very good to play for your country and you need to push harder to get there.

Your message to aspiring footballers?

You must have passion for the game, be disciplined and dedicated; have a good attitude and don't be around people who can get you into situations where you end up using things like drugs. Get away from negative people and be positive about what you want to do. It's about perseverance and your time will come. You never know who's watching.