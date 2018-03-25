On and off the field, Thabiso Semenya always puts in a good shift

Polokwane City defender Thabiso Semenya is one of the hardest working players, but he's also got his hands full off the field.

Semenya, 35, was the only footballer to play every minute of all 30 PSL league games last season and as much as he enjoys the game, he always makes time for family and friends.

He's also found love again after tragically losing his wife in a car accident two years ago when he was driving to Royal Bafokeng Stadium to watch his then employers, Platinum Stars, against Kaizer Chiefs.

Semenya is a man in love.

He is engaged to Petogo Mothiba and he's beaming again, so there's clearly more to him than just being a player who always puts in a good shift in defence.

When we caught up with him yesterday, he had been up for hours.