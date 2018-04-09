Dead bodies and food stored under one roof

A building which houses a mortuary also accommodates a food storage facility for a local Pick n Pay store in Rayton, east of Pretoria.

Sowetan has established that some of the food sold in the store in the small northeastern Gauteng town between Pretoria and Bronkhorstspruit is stored under one roof with dead bodies.

Angels Funeral Services and the storeroom of the Rayton Park Shopping Centre Pick n Pay are both situated in a medium-sized facebrick building behind the centre at the entrance to the town.

The building, which Sowetan visited on Friday, has two sections that are separated by a passage about 4m wide.