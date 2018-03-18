Bafana star Teboho Mokoena still respects the curfew
On the field he is known for his deft precision at spraying long-range passes with accurate precision and making the SuperSport United midfield tick, but at home Teboho Mokoena still has a strict curfew to adhere to.
The 21-year-old has had a meteoric rise in 12 months that was cherry-topped by his first call-up to Bafana Bafana during the week.
The man from Bethlehem in the Free State lives at the club's boarding house in Pretoria together with a group of players from the academy.
The rules at the boarding house do not allow for Mokoena to stay up until late except for match days.
"I enjoy staying with my teammates from the junior team because we encourage each other and when they see me in the first team it shows them that it can be done," Mokoena said.
"Our focus is on football and nothing else.
"If we are going out it's to go to church, to each lunch maybe or training."
Mokoena was selected in Stuart Baxter's 25-man squad for the upcoming four nation's tournament in Zambia.
Bafana will contest the tournament against Zimbabwe, Angola and the hosts from March 22-25.
As Baxter looks for renewal after their failed campaign to qualify for the Russia World Cup later this year, Mokoena is among the new breed touted to be the future of the team.
It will be a joyous reunion with Baxter as the Brit was the one who handed him his SuperSport debut in the 5-2 win against Golden Arrows in February 2017.
"I will always remember him because coach Stuart is the one who gave me my debut. I didn't expect to become a regular at SuperSport so quickly but he gave me a chance. Now again at Bafana he knows what I can do and where I need to improve so I look forward to working with him again."
Despite the fame, Mokoena is in no rush to purchase his first car. "My driving is still not perfect," he said.