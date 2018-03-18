Bafana star Teboho Mokoena still respects the curfew

On the field he is known for his deft precision at spraying long-range passes with accurate precision and making the SuperSport United midfield tick, but at home Teboho Mokoena still has a strict curfew to adhere to.

The 21-year-old has had a meteoric rise in 12 months that was cherry-topped by his first call-up to Bafana Bafana during the week.

The man from Bethlehem in the Free State lives at the club's boarding house in Pretoria together with a group of players from the academy.

The rules at the boarding house do not allow for Mokoena to stay up until late except for match days.

"I enjoy staying with my teammates from the junior team because we encourage each other and when they see me in the first team it shows them that it can be done," Mokoena said.

"Our focus is on football and nothing else.