Benni McCarthy might have been playing mind games or being humble‚ but if he was‚ he put up a pretty convincing act at appearing shaken at drawing “the shark”‚ Gavin Hunt and his Bidvest Wits‚ again‚ this time in the Nedbank Cup.

Cape Town City’s rookie Premier Soccer League coach McCarthy’s first season started like a Camp’s Bay mansion on fire‚ reaching the MTN8 final at the expense of defending league champions Wits.

City beat Wits in both legs of their semifinal‚ and two weeks before beat the Clever Boys in the Absa Premiership at Bidvest Stadium.

Three victories in 25 days‚ two away and one home‚ by the team coached by the ‘student’ against Hunt – the four-time league-winning coach who gave McCarthy his playing debut at Seven Stars in 1995 – did not sit well with the ‘master’.

Especially not since those results played a role in Wits’ astonishing self-implosion in 2017-18‚ from which they are only just showing signs of recovering even though they remain in second-last place in the league.

“I came here hoping for a really tough‚ but nice‚ opposition.

"You know‚ NFD‚ or maybe something at home‚” McCarthy grinned ruefully after the Nedbank last-32 draw on Monday night in Sandton.

“And then I get the shark. Jissus.

“But what can you do? That’s football for you.