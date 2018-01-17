As thousands of children start the schooling year on Wednesday‚ some will be staying home to escape Ritalin and vaccinations.

According to a home-schooling organisation‚ more parents are choosing this form of education for their children‚ largely for health reasons.

"In order for learners to achieve at school‚ they are increasingly encouraged to make use of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs. Learners at schools are also expected to have been vaccinated‚" said Bouwe van der Eems‚ chairman of the Pestalozzi Trust.

"Many parents are concerned about the adverse effect of these drugs and vaccines and choose to remove their children from school to avoid these adverse effects."

The Pestalozzi Trust is a private organisation that aids home-schooling facilities. Ritalin is a medication used for children with learning difficulties.

Van der Eems said the trust did not have an official position on ADHD medication and vaccinations‚ however it's statement was based on anecdotal evidence.

His claim comes two weeks before the deadline for comment on the strongly opposed Draft Policy on Home Schooling‚ contained in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill‚ which proposes stricter regulations for home schooling‚ including that parents register all pupils and submit their children to periodic testing at their own cost.

When Shirley Erwee‚ a home-school curriculum author and activist‚ asked parents on social media to respond to Van der Eems's claim‚ they hesitated as there was a "valid concern" that they would be portrayed as health nuts.