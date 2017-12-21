Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy reacted with shock and disbelief after seeing PSL referee Christopher Harrison taking selfies with Mamelodi Sundowns players after their league match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

McCarthy was upset when he saw Harrison posing for pictures with some of the Brazilians players and also having a long chat with midfielder Percy Tau outside the Sundowns dressing room.

“They (referees) come out of their dressing room smiling‚ look‚” he said‚ pointing a finger at Harrison.

“If you think I am joking‚ look at that and tell me if it’s normal.

"Do you think that is normal?

"I am being dead serious‚ do you think that is normal?

"That is why Msanzi is mediocre for sure my friend. Haai madoda......

"I think I need to go home - in Scotland the cold is calling my name because I can’t put up with this.

"I am angry and I am getting more angry.

"We had four yellow cards and for what.

"Sundowns did not even get one and how many yellow cards did they (get)?

"I give up.

"I think South African football is really not for me‚ it’s killing me.”

Respected former PSL and Fifa accredited referee Ace Ncobo said there's nothing in the laws of the game that prohibits players from taking pictures or being friendly with players‚ but he added that there must be a level of decorum to sustain impartiality.

“No one will show you anything in the rule book that says a referee who takes pictures with players is doing something wrong‚" Ncobo said.

"But it is about perception.

"From a professional point of view‚ he or she puts himself in a difficult position because this will not be the last time he or she is in charge of a match between Sundowns and Cape Town City.

"I can give an example with myself some years ago when Barcelona played against Sundowns at Loftus.

"I was the referee in that match when Barcelone came to South Africa with most of their international superstars but I did not take pictures with them.

"I needed to sustain the principle of neutrality.

"It is an underwritten rule‚ it is a matter of logic and he should not have done what he did.”

During their hard fought victory‚ Harrison issued four yellow cards to City’s Sage Stephens‚ Craig Martin‚ Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies and McCarthy said it was unbelievable that Sundowns did not get even one.

“This one‚ haaai‚ haaai‚ haaai.

"I am getting more grey from fighting with referees than with my kids at home or the players in the team.

"They (referees) must go to training and up their game just as coaches must up their game to stay in their jobs‚ It is not a laughing matter."