Benni big Percy Tau fan

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has reserved special praise for Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau, while expressing his wish that the winger secures a move to Europe.

Tau has undoubtedly been the valuable player for the Brazilians this season.

His sublime form has made him an early candidate for the PSL footballer of the year award by the time the season comes to an end.

"He's the hope of the nation," McCarthy said.

"I was speaking with him and I told him that I hope he can move to Europe soon."

The Citizens got the better of Sundowns with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night in their final game of the year, courtesy of a Nana Akosah-Bempah goal. After the victory, though, the elephant in the room was the growing speculation about the future of winger Aubrey Ngoma, who has been linked with a move to Chloorkop.

"If I was in the yellow submarine [Sundowns] I would also want to have Aubrey on my side because he is just a rare talent that we have in South Africa," McCarthy added.

"He is a rare talent like Shoes Moshoeu and Doctor Khumalo. When it comes to intelligence, reading the game and being able to know when to take on players and when to take one touch, he is on that level.

"It's not a secret that Sundowns would be interested. But he [Ngoma] is our player until I know otherwise."

At the halfway mark of his rookie season as a coach, McCarthy has led his team to seven wins, five losses and three draws.