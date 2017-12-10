Promoters out of pocket before first punch thrown

The boxing fraternity and, to a larger extent, the man on the street are too quick to rubbish promoters when they fail to stage a boxing tournament.

It appears simple and easy when looking from outside but get involved in the whole exercise, then one will find out how daunting a task it is to actually organise a tournament.

That is why some of us salute every single promoter when they deliver. Granted, boxers suffer when a tournament is called off because of the sacrifices they make once they sign contracts to fight.