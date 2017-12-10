Boxing SA allays fears of any glitch
Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka is running boxing solo, that is until Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi appoints a new seven-member board.
This after the board of chairwoman Muditambi Ravele, Peter Ngatane, Khulile Radu, Mzamo Gumbi, Luthando Jack, Matilda Kabini and Mandisinde Gcilitshana ceased to exist on Thursday. Their three-year term actually ended earlier this year but Nxesi had extended it by six months in June.
It is expected that Nxesi, who took over from Fikile Mbalula in April, could announce the new regime before Saturday.
"Yes I am in charge of Boxing SA for now," confirmed Lejaka. "There is nothing to fear, boxing is straightforward. We are fine to keep the boat going on for two weeks. The office has got enough manpower and expertise to do the work."
Appointments should already have been made but there were some loose bolts Nxesi needed to tighten up. Adverts went out and the deadline is on Monday.
There will then be a need to fast-track things from the minister's side, depending on how many new members he is bringing in, how long it takes to verify qualifications, do security checks and how many of the old members he will retain.
Ravele was the first female to occupy such a senior position since BSA came into being in 2001.
Then sports minister Fikile Mbalula elevated her from being an ordinary board member to take over the reins after Ngconde Balfour resigned in 2013.
Ravele led an interim board until Mbalula appointed the permanent seven-member board.
Lejaka took the opportunity to assure the boxing fraternity that the annual awards are going ahead as planned for February 3 at the Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth.
The programme remains as it was in January when Eastern Cape MEC for sports Pemmy Majodina announced in Durban that the up-coming awards would definitely take place in the Eastern Cape.
"Relatively we had a hectic but exciting year," said Lejaka.
"The awards adjudication committee will be under heavy pressure, and there is much excitement.
"We will announce the nominees on Wednesday."