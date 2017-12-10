Boxing SA allays fears of any glitch

Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka is running boxing solo, that is until Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi appoints a new seven-member board.

This after the board of chairwoman Muditambi Ravele, Peter Ngatane, Khulile Radu, Mzamo Gumbi, Luthando Jack, Matilda Kabini and Mandisinde Gcilitshana ceased to exist on Thursday. Their three-year term actually ended earlier this year but Nxesi had extended it by six months in June.

It is expected that Nxesi, who took over from Fikile Mbalula in April, could announce the new regime before Saturday.

"Yes I am in charge of Boxing SA for now," confirmed Lejaka. "There is nothing to fear, boxing is straightforward. We are fine to keep the boat going on for two weeks. The office has got enough manpower and expertise to do the work."

Appointments should already have been made but there were some loose bolts Nxesi needed to tighten up. Adverts went out and the deadline is on Monday.

There will then be a need to fast-track things from the minister's side, depending on how many new members he is bringing in, how long it takes to verify qualifications, do security checks and how many of the old members he will retain.