Belated honour for father of boxing in Limpopo (88)

The expression 'good things come to those who wait' fits Mukandangalwo "Don King" Madzivhandila perfectly.

The successful 88-year-old businessman also serves the people of Tshakuma, Venda, in Limpopo as their chief.

Madzivhandila has waited patiently to be honoured by the boxing fraternity for his contribution to and development of boxing in Limpopo since 1954. He was the first boxing promoter in Venda.

The former amateur boxer not only trained amateur boxers but also looked after them financially.

The list of fighters includes Phillip "Time Bomb" Ndou and Lovemore "Black Panther" Ndou.

Now it has taken young promoter Phathutshedzo Dongola from Thohoyandou to honour Madzivhandila - with a 10-bout tournament at the Thohoyandou Indoor Sports Centre on December 16.

Dongola is a former professional boxer who runs Limpopo Champions Promotions.

"The chief played a key role for Limpopo boxers [Ndou and Cassius Baloyi] to compete in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He is our hero, hence we are very proud to celebrate him while he is still alive," said Dongola.

"Hitman" Baloyi said: "He loves boxing and likes to help other people. I remember him bringing Phillip to Nick Durandt. I was still with Nick at the time."

Speaking from Australia where he has lived since 1975, Ndou said: "I am happy that finally Madzivhandila gets recognition for all the good things he has done for boxing and for our people.

"That is why when I am in South Africa, a visit to his house is top of my itinerary."

The still strong and healthy Madzivhandila is referred to as the father of boxing in that province. Strangely, he does not get the appropriate respect and recognition despite having played a pivotal role in the development of credible world champions, including Baloyi, who is the only South African boxer to win six world titles in three weight divisions.

Madzivhandila traded under the banner of Venda Boxing Association when his wife defied the odds by getting involved in boxing as an official when it was a unheard of for women to be part of the male-dominated sport. She stopped officiating three years ago.

Madzivhandila said: "I feel proud and happy indeed. Boxing is my sport. I still wake up at 4am and do exercises. I started promoting boxing in 1955. I want to renew my promoter's licence with Boxing SA."

� Dongola's upcoming tournament will be headlined by a WBF Africa welterweight championship bout between local boxer Khakhathi "Professor" Ramuntshi and Antonio Masala from Congo, while Balanganani Ndou and Dion Mbubane will fight for the provincial featherweight title.

Action starts at 7pm.