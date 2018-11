Shwa rocked the launch of Honor 8x in SA, which also served as the album launch for rapper Reason's new album Azania.

I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed the music, especially paired with his explosive performance.

Shwa was super confused by his black and white school teacher getup.

Where was the swag for a dude that's about to welcome twins Hip and Hop with sweetheart LootLove?