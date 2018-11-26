Lerato Sengadi on one month without Jabba

HHP's widow and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi has given fans a snapshot of the hole the star's death, one month ago, left in her heart.

News of Jabba's untimely death on October 24 sent shock waves through the country.

This past Saturday marked exactly one month since Jabba took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression.

Taking to social media Sengadi shared a picture of her and Jabba in happier times with a heartbreaking message.

"It’s been a month. Feels like an eternity. Feels like yesterday. Feels so surreal. But the grief is so real. I know the strength God has bestowed upon me is a gift from u #Motho #DloziLam #Psalm35."

In the days after Jabba's death, Sengadi became a beacon of hope for widows as she stood tall against the late rapper's father, Robert Tsambo.

Sengadi turned to the courts after Tsambo refused to acknowledge her as Jabba's customary wife and excluded her from all funeral arrangements. The South Gauteng High Court ruled that she and Jabba had entered into a customary union.

Her unwavering strength was applauded by thousands of people on social media.

Here's what Sengadi had to say about the victory at the time.