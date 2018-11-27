Chomee 'heartbroken' after father's death - report

Singer Thulisile "Chomee" Madihlaba is battling to come to terms with the death of her father, Bheki Ncube on Sunday.

An emotional Chomee told Daily Sun that her father had been admitted to hospital after falling ill but they thought he would recover.

"He was sick and had been admitted to hospital but on Friday nurses called my brother and told us he was to be discharged on Sunday as he was recovering and ready to go home."

The entire family was left shocked when hospital staff informed them of his death.

"It came as a shock that a person who was scheduled to be discharged died on the same day."

Chomee had a close relationship with her father and spoke to Drum late last year about the pain she felt over not being able to provide for them when she was struggling to get gigs.

She also spoke of the impact her father had on her career.

"The person you become is moulded by your environment and what you were taught. My parents taught me respect. I grew up understanding that I was raised by a village and that every elder was my mom or dad."