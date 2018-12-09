Middendorp's shock return to Amakhosi makes little sense

In appointing Ernst Middendorp as their new coach, Kaizer Chiefs have reunited with someone with whom they had a less-than-amicable divorce in 2007.

The German was dramatically appointed to the job on Friday to replace Giovanni Solinas, who was sacked the same day. The 60-year-old returns for his second stint at the club where he was at the helm between 2005 and 2007.

His return comes as a major surprise considering the fallout he had with the club when he was fired 11 years ago, a few games before the end of the season.

So unimpressed were Chiefs fans with his style of play and tactics that they mockingly dubbed him "Middendraw" and "Mazinyo.com" (in reference to his falling dentures).

After his axing back then, Middendorp famously said in an interview: "In my 15 years as a soccer coach, I have never seen such selfish supporters. The media was also putting pressure on me by challenging all my decisions."

Middendorp will jump straight into the frying pan as he is likely to be in the hot seat against SuperSport United on Wednesday.

It is understood that Middendorp has permanent residency in SA and will not need to obtain a work permit before starting the job at Naturena.