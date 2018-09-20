Shwashwi

WATCH | Here's why DJ Black Coffee is hosting a massive end of year party

By Tshisalive - 20 September 2018 - 13:11
DJ Black Coffee
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Hot on the heels of the success of his Block Party series of concerts‚ Black Coffee is ready to fill up the Ticketpro Dome (see what we did there) in Johannesburg at the end of the year with one hell of a party.

The internationally renowned DJ announced his Music is King concert earlier this week‚ which will be on December 15.

In a short video posted to his social media pages Black Coffee explained how music had the chance to unite Mzansi.

"I feel music should be celebrated as music not divided. Because the it divides people. It divides their beliefs and their thoughts. This show is basically about music."

He said there would be mixed crowd coming together from all kinds of genres.

While we are all waiting for the lineup like for payday to arrive the streets were alive with speculation over who they thought Black Coffee would bring to Mzansi to join in at the concert.

The dude counts Akon‚ Diddy and Swizz Beatz among his friends and has collaborated with the likes of Usher‚ David Guetta‚ Alicia Keys and Drake.

Maybe even AKA?

