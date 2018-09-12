Actor Nyaniso Dzedze has shared a very personal account of how he realised just how "dependent" he is on sex as a man and how he was "addicted" to masturbating from the age of 16 until he was 30.

In a detailed Instagram post Dzedze explained that the introspection stemmed from a conversation with his wife about the decrease in the number of the times they have sex.

"We used to have sex at an average of about three times a day. Now it is less and less with every month. We're going to end up having sex once every two months. I refuse to have that relationship‚" said Dzedze to his wife‚ not too long ago.

Dzedze explained where he thought the dependency men have on sex came from. He said society has instilled a notion that it is only okay for men to express their emotions when having sex as other spaces are considered inappropriate.

"Men allow themselves to cry and release emotions they wouldn’t in any other space or time during sex. So what men have naturally done is place every opportunity to express excitement‚ sadness‚ depression‚ stress‚ grief‚ a rough day through sex. Is it truly a wonder why we sexualize everything all the time? Is it such wonder why we want to have sex all the time? Nope.

"Men don't just like sex‚ we depend on it. We have come to need it‚ almost as integral as food."