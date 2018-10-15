Noxee finally cracks it

Shwa got a sneak peek of new SABC1 prison and legal drama Diamond City at a private screening this week.

Do yourself a favour and catch the fast-paced series when it premieres tonight. Shwa assures you that you won't be disappointed.

The show is the brainchild of actress Noxee Maqashalala. Remember her from that 2003 drama series Tsha Tsha? Eish! I'm showing my age.

Moghel is aging gracefully too, her body looks banging. But that receding hairline is so not cute.

It took four years for the show to make it to the small screen.

Sister power!