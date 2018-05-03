WATCH | Vusi Nova fights back tears during Akhumzi musical tribute

Emotions ran high at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to Akhumzi Jezile.

Those close to Akhumzi who shared many fond memories with him struggled to fight back tears as worship songs filled the air at the church.

Singer Vusi Nova took to the stage to pay musical tribute to Akhumzi and fought back emotion as he sang emotionally.

Vusi wore sunglasses to hide his tears but the emotion on his face and in his voice was evident.