WATCH | Vusi Nova fights back tears during Akhumzi musical tribute
Emotions ran high at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to Akhumzi Jezile.
Those close to Akhumzi who shared many fond memories with him struggled to fight back tears as worship songs filled the air at the church.
Singer Vusi Nova took to the stage to pay musical tribute to Akhumzi and fought back emotion as he sang emotionally.
Vusi wore sunglasses to hide his tears but the emotion on his face and in his voice was evident.
Watch: Vusi Nova sings in tribute of his friend Akhumzi.— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 3, 2018
He sings Gone Too Soon 😭#AkhumziJezileMemorial pic.twitter.com/qHYkRDIAvU
Akhumzi's friend and colleague Adelaide Joshua-Hill from Urban Brew Studios sobbed as she spoke on behalf of her "brother and friend".
Adelaide said Akhumzi knew every staff members name and brought so much joy and happiness into everyone's lives.
Adelaide recalled how Akhumzi was there for her in her darkest times and how he was apart of her family.
"You can be proud of the man he became. Thank you for sharing him with us."