Muvhango kisses its old ways goodbye

Popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango will celebrate its 3000th episode with a wedding extravaganza not seen before in the soapie.

Producers of the multilingual soapie saw it fit to introduce a new twist to the storyline wherein the beloved James Motsamai ties the knot to an older businesswoman who has two kids.

The wedding, which was shot at Garden Venue Boutique in Northriding, Johannesburg, was between James Motsamai, played by Dingaan Mokebe and Moliehi Zikalala, played by Vathiswa Ndara.

Mokebe said when Motsamai decided it was time to tie the knot, he felt it would only be fair if he went for someone who was matured, instead of going for a young woman.

"The couple have known each other for some time and both of them felt they were ready to settle down since his fiance's husband had passed away," he said.

The ceremony takes a sour turn when two gunmen storm in, causing havoc.