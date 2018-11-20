This snap of OPW's Kayise Ngqula & her newborn will melt your heart

OPW host Kayise Ngqula has shared the most adorable picture of her newborn at just seven days old.

And it’s sure to leave you broody.

Kayise welcomed her bundle of joy into the world in September but only announced her son’s arrival late last month.

Taking to Instagram the TV personality has given fans a glimpse into how motherhood has been.

“This love is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I am a better person because of it. It holds the pieces of me together even when I believe I am at my most broken. I cannot believe how worthy my God sees me‚ He just keeps on doing great things!!”

Aww!