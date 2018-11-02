OPW's Kayise Ngqula will not let 'body shamers' get to her
Just two weeks after giving birth, OPW host Kayise Ngqula received some nasty comments on Instagram about her weight. Imagine!
Kayise stepped out with her son for a doctor's appointment and while most followers showered her with compliments, one person decided to body shame her.
In a separate post the TV personality revealed that she would not let the negativity take away the joy of her journey.
She shared a quote from a recent interview with Mamas & Papas magazine, which she felt was the perfect message for other pregnant women or new moms, who may be faced with similar comments.
"Given the events of today and the little bit of body shaming I experienced, I felt I had to share my own quote.
"To the pregnant mom reading this I say: you are power!! A miracle worker! Don’t ever take for granted the incredible gift of life you have been awarded. Keep going, this moment right here is for you to treasure for the rest of your life. Because in essence there really is no life without motion, we’re born with a desire to keep moving. If you want to make the right choice, always understand that direction is much more important than speed. It’ll all be alright”.
Kayise welcomed her baby boy into the world ten days ago and has been loving every moment with her little bundle.
"He’s the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen! I’m really at a loss for words.... but the one thing that I find in abundance is love! Love for my family, my husband, my supporters and ultimately God."
Here's a glimpse of her little prince:
Those bonding moments are priceless.... we're all snuggled up and baby is looking extra cute in his matching beanie & receiving blanket