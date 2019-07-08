Celebs shine despite balloon flop at Durban July

"Stars of Africa" was the theme for this year's Durban July, which was attended by the creme de la creme of showbiz, from DJ Tira to Zodwa Wabantu and Somizi Mhlongo, among others.

Bombshell Minnie Dlamini-Jones gave Durban-based designer Jessica Jane Molebatsi - actor Wandile Molebatsi's wife - the best birthday gift by wearing a 1950s-inspired creation from her.

"We're also playing with inspirations from different African regions. If you look at the black and white, it's a traditional take on umbaco, a traditional Xhosa dress," Dlamini-Jones said.

"There is a Western mix with the 1950s reference. She is white and married to a black man, so she had a different mix of colour in terms of her design aesthetic.

"She's incredible and knows the shape of a woman. The dress is very flattering and fitting," she said.

Khanyi Mbau channelled an African diamond in a strapless Ryan Keys gown. The dramatic 1920s-inspired creation had beaded details and dramatic features. Mbau's hair choice came as a surprise as she refreshingly opted for natural cornrows.

"This look translates to an African diamond, trying to say that Africa doesn't just mean print, beads or anything ethnic. I'm representing what Kimberly is about in Africa, which is a diamond," Mbau explained.

Vixen K Naomi played around with tailoring in a jumpsuit that she helped design with inspiration from vintage glamour. "It's nothing too extravagant. I chose a colour that accentuates my skin tone," she said.