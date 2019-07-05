Windy conditions blast Durban July sundowner pre-party plans

The experience was expected to take place over Moses Mabhida Stadium between 2pm and 5.30pm, however on Friday morning, guests were updated that due to heavy winds the sundowner experience would now take place between 4pm and 7pm. By the afternoon another update was sent that the event was cancelled.

“It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you that our Moët & Chandon experience has been cancelled,” the statement read. “The weather has not played in our favour and for your safety; we cannot fly ‘Spirit of 1743' hot air ballon in heavy winds.”

At 2pm on Friday, the weather in Durban was partly cloudy at 23°C with the wind speed at 29km/h.

The annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) race event is set to take place tomorrow at Greyville RacecourseSunny weather with temperatures reaching a high of 23°C and wind at 18km/h is predicted for Saturday.