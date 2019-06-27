WATCH | 'Malema is almost big as well' - Cyril Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi

President Cyril Ramaphosa poked fun at EFF leader Julius Malema while applauding BET Award winner Sho Madjozi during his reply to the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) on Wednesday.

"In Madjozi's words, 'Where I come from,' - which is Limpopo, which is honourable Malema's province - 'I just want to say, you don't need to change who you are, you can still be big,' - like honourable Malema is almost big as well," said Ramaphosa to laughter in parliament.