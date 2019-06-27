South Africa

WATCH | Young child among 3 killed in N12 multiple vehicle crash

By Iavan Pijoos - 27 June 2019 - 10:19
The remains of some of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident in Mpumalanga.
Image: Screenshot from video

Three people, including a young child, died on the N12 between Emalahleni and Delmas, in Mpumalanga, on Thursday morning. 

Provincial department of safety and security spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said a fourth person was seriously injured.

"The collisions are believed to have been caused mainly by misty conditions on that road."

The road has since been closed.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes or the R555 road between Ogies and Emalahleni to travel to and from Delmas.

Multiple vehicle accident at N12 /N4 split before Witbank....Direction Witbank from Middelburg. N12 closed. Please be careful!

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

