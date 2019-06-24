Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards red carpet
The BET awards took place last night in Los Angeles, celebrating the icon Mary J Blige, honouring the memories of Nipsey Hussle and John Singleton while history-making performance by Lizzo lit up the stage.
Our girl Sho Madjozi even won the Best New International Act! YAAAS!
But one thing that also stood out this year was the fashion. Celebs didn’t come out to play, they came to slay! It was even hard compiling the worst dressed list! But here they are anyway: some of the best dressed and a few who failed.
BEST DRESSED
Sho Madjozi
Although Sho Madjozi wore this outfit at a BET Awards pre-event (the welcome party), we had to give it a shout-out for its colourful playfulness! The girl is practically wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, but she looks so cool and like she is ready to have a good time.
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin is not only a rising star in Hollywood, what with being a shining star on the hit comedy Black-ish, but also being an actual feature film executive producer.
She is also a fashion icon in the making if her head turning red carpet appearances are anything to go by. This gold strapless dress is elegant but also fun!
H.E.R
We love H.E.R’s retro look! The songstress is no ordinary artist, meaning even her fashion choices reflect her alternative style while maintaining an air of mystery.
On anyone else a pleather-looking, multi-pocketed suit paired with a chain-mail top and platform shoes would look ridiculous, but on H.E.R it works!
Major
Musician Major’s choice of the beautiful but unusual checkered blue suit is great all on its own, but it’s his use of accessories has catapulted him to our best dressed list.
The gold shoes plus bracelet and necklace give his outfit a touch of glitz while the sunglasses and hat keep it casual. There is actually a lot going on, but it works. We also like to see men giving us some skin action every now and then.
WORST DRESSED
Sho Madjozi
Sho Madjozi’s style is always eccentric, colourful and daring and we love that about her. However, when she made her way to the awards ceremony, she got it all wrong.
It would have been nice for our eyes to land somewhere comprehensible when looking at her outfit. Unfortunately, too much was going on, making it hard to even focus on her or anything for that matter.
Doja Cat
Maybe rapper Doja Cat wants to send a message to Anna Wintour that she should have been invited to this year’s Met Gala (hello, camp theme), but unfortunately the BET Awards is not the right place for this knitted mess.
Bri Steves
Oh cycle shorts! Are they still a thing? But wait – musician Bri Steves didn’t just wear cycle shorts, but a cycle-shorts bodysuit. In orange. With an orange and yellow camouflage jacket.
It might be an Off-White design, but goodness can anyone not named Rihanna not try pull off cycle shorts? We love the confidence it takes to rock such an outfit, but sorry Bri, this is a no.
Rick Ross
Really Rick Ross? What a way to destroy an outfit that could have been so amazing.
Despite the intricate designs, the silky shirt looks amazing against his tattooed chest, especially when paired with the multiple chains, sunglasses and that well-maintained beard.
But then the eye meets the tracksuit shorts and disaster ensues.
Suddenly he looks like he was at the gym and remembered he had an event to attend and he threw on whatever he could find. So disappointing!