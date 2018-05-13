Thami Mngqolo, Jo-Anne Reyneke go their separate ways

Renowned TV star Thami Mngqolo was chased out of his house by his fiancée and actress Jo-Anne Reyneke after she allegedly found a compromising video on his cellphone.

Sunday World can reveal that Mngqolo, who played Senzo in the defunct SABC1 soapie Generations, was now squatting with his friend and actor Matli Mohapeloa in Fourways, north of Joburg.

Reyneke, who played a receptionist in popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango, referred questions to her publicist Lolo Morapedi while Mngqolo declined to comment.

Morapedi, CEO of A.I. Relations confirmed the duo have ended their relationship of eight years and were now living apart.

"They remain committed to raising their kids harmoniously and in a healthy manner. They will continue to be good parents and friends,"

said Morapedi.

A family friend, who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation, said the telly stars, who got engaged about five years ago, broke up acrimoniously last month after Reyneke complained Mngqolo struggled to get gigs and as a result they experienced financial problems that put a strain on their relationship.