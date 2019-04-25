Spicy Mr South Africa claps back at finalist hate: 'You only need a good heart'

Pageant organisers did not respond to requests by TimesLIVE for an interview at the time of publishing this article. However, on the official Mr South Africa Twitter page organisers stood by their choices.

"We look at our contestants' integrity before we judge their appearance," reads one tweet.

In responding to criticism about the contestants, Mr South Africa said that the pageant was not about stereotypes.

"Our contestants are real people, not photoshopped, perfect models."

Standing firm on integrity being the cornerstone of the pageant, the Twitter page for Mr South Africa spent hours challenging beauty perceptions.