Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss Africa 2018's hair catches alight during crowning

By Karishma Thakurdin - 31 December 2018 - 11:28

A video of Miss Africa 2018‚ Dorcas Kasinde's hair erupting in flames during her crowning moment went viral over the weekend.

The pageant took place last Thursday night in Cross River Star in Nigeria‚ where Dorcas who represented Congo beat other beauty queens from across the continent to the title.

The glitzy event was hosted by Mzansi's very own Bonang Matheba.

A video of Dorcas' hair catching on fire as the crown was placed on her head made its way onto social media over the weekend.

Shortly after the‚ erm‚ awkward incident Dorcas shared a video letting fans know she was good.

Pageant organisers also shared pictures of her at the Calabar Carnival the next day.



